Foundation stone for Hakarichay Reservoir laid in Lachin

Today, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the Hakarichay Reservoir in Lachin, according to the press office of the President of Azerbaijan.

A reservoir with a total capacity of 100 million cubic meters and a useful storage capacity of 90 million cubic meters will be constructed on the Hakarichay River, which originates within Azerbaijan. The project also includes the construction of a 172-km main pipeline with a discharge capacity of 8 cubic meters per second.

The infrastructure will have the capacity to supply high-quality drinking water at a rate of 2.5 cubic meters per second to approximately 700,000 residents of the Lachin, Gubadli, Zangilan, Jabrayil, Fuzuli, Khojavend, and Aghdam districts.

The project also envisages the construction of three hydroelectric power plants (HPPs) with a total installed capacity of 10.81 MW along the main pipeline fed by the Hakarichay Reservoir.