Vestnik Kavkaza

Four regional countries to develop roadmap for green energy corridor project

Four regional countries to develop roadmap for green energy corridor project
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

An agreement has been reached on the preparation of a roadmap to accelerate the implementation of the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye-Bulgaria green energy corridor project, ​Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov said.

"We held the 3rd ministerial meeting on the “Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye-Bulgaria Green Energy Corridor” in Istanbul. We agreed to prepare a Roadmap that includes measures that will accelerate the implementation of the project," Parviz Shahbazov said.

This project will make a significant contribution to the development of the energy partnership between our countries at a new stage based on green energy connections, Trend reported.

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