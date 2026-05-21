Group of 65 displaced persons return to Azerbaijan's Khojavand

Another group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) has returned to Azerbaijan's Khojavand city on May 22.

At this stage, 65 people, or 17 families, have been relocated to the city.

Prior to that, the families had temporarily settled in dormitories, sanatoriums, camps, unfinished and administrative buildings in various areas of the country.

Employees of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) provided the newly relocated families with detailed information about the dangers posed by mines and unexploded ordnance.