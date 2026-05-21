Lavrov points to Western attempts to destroy Russia's ties with allies

Armenia is being drawn into an anti-Russian camp in order to make Russia “hurt as much as possible”, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the annual Assembly of the Council for Foreign and Defense Policy.

He stressed the West seeks to pull Russia’s allies away, focusing on its neighbors, including Armenia. The diplomat noted that attempts are being made to draw Armenia into flawed decisions in order to harm Russia.

“The West is trying to pull our allies apart, first and foremost starting with our neighbors, as it did with Georgia and Moldova, as it is now doing with Ukraine, and as they are now trying to draw Armenia into the same mistaken logic,” Lavrov said.

According to the Russian minister, all of this is being done for only one purpose.