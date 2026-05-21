IRGC says 25 ships passed through Strait of Hormuz

A total of 25 vessels transited the Strait of Hormuz in the past 24 hours in coordination with the Iranian Armed Forces, the press service of the Navy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, the elite branch of the Iranian Armed Forces) reported.

"Over the past 24 hours, 25 vessels passed through the Strait of Hormuz after receiving clearance, under the coordination and security provided by the IRGC naval forces," the statement reads.

The vessels had obtained permission from Tehran before passing through, Fars reported.