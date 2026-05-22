Vestnik Kavkaza

Israel almost excluded from negotiations with Iran

Тель-Авив
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The New York Times: The US and Iran are negotiating virtually without Israel's participation. Tel Aviv may lose influence in the diplomatic process.

Washington has almost completely excluded Tel Aviv from the diplomatic process with Iran, The New York Times reports, citing Israeli ruling circles.

According to sources, Israel did not participate in the dialogue between the parties before the ceasefire. Israeli authorities received information about the diplomatic process only through regional communication channels and intelligence.

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