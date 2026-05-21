Azerbaijan clears over 270,000 ha of liberated territories of mines

More than 270,000 hectares of land have been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance in Azerbaijan since November 2020, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) Vugar Suleymanov said at the WUF13 in Baku.

According to him, during this period, more than 250,000 mines and unexploded ordnance have been detected and neutralized.

He emphasized that the mine threat slows down the recovery process not only in Azerbaijan, but also in a number of countries around the world, limits development opportunities, and puts the safety of the population at risk. According to the ANAMA head, that is why today's platform is of particular importance.