Iran conflict must be resolved through diplomatic means - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russia is categorically against any recurrence of armed aggression against Iran or the use of force to interfere in its affairs, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"An aggressive policy involving the use of brute force, as witnessed in the U.S.-Israeli aggression against Iran, has nothing to do with ensuring regional stability or the non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction," Lavrov said.

Those who unleashed the war in the Middle East and Persian Gulf regions periodically try to portray it as such, the top diplomat said at the plenary session of the second International Public-Political Hearings on the Formation of a Contour of Equal and Indivisible Security and Cooperation in Greater Eurasia.

"We are categorically against any recurrence of armed aggression. We call for an immediate end to the use of force in Iran's and Lebanon's affairs, as well as the unjustified use of military force against civilian infrastructure facilities in Iran and its neighboring countries, including nuclear energy facilities under IAEA safeguards," Lavrov said.

The diplomat stressed that none of this has any legal or moral justification