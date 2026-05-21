Vestnik Kavkaza

Spokesman for Iran's negotiating team with US appointed

Spokesman for Iran's negotiating team with US appointed
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The head of Iran's negotiating delegation in the talks with the United States Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has appointed Esmaeil Baghaei as the official spokesperson for the team.

Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, who is also the head of the negotiating team with the U.S., appointed Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei as the spokesperson for the Iranian negotiating delegation.

In his decree, Qalibaf expressed hope that Baghaei’s precision and sense of responsibility would help him succeed in clarifying and determining Iran’s positions to the world, and in addressing the questions of the Iranian nation.

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