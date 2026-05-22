US to resolve Iran issue one way or another, Rubio says

According to Marco Rubio, the US intends to resolve the Iran issue one way or another, but is currently focusing on diplomacy.

US Foreign Minister Marco Rubio stated that Washington intends to resolve the Iran issue by any means necessary, but is currently pursuing a diplomatic approach.

"President [US President Donald Trump] always prefers to resolve such issues through diplomatic agreements, and that's what we're working on now, but this issue, as the President may have already made clear, will be resolved one way or another,”

– Marco Rubio said.