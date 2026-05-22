Iran, US views converge, Esmail Baghaei says

Tehran and Washington's views have converged, and the parties are ready to resolve their differences, but there is no talk of reaching a deal yet, Esmail Baghaei said.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei stated that the positions of Tehran and Washington have converged. According to Baghaei, this primarily relates to the possibility of resolving differences rather than reaching an agreement.

"The views of the parties have converged, but not in the sense of reaching an agreement, but rather in the sense of the possibility of resolving differences,”

– Esmail Baghaei said.

According to Baghaei, Tehran and Washington have so far only discussed issues related to the lifting of sanctions against Iran. The parties did not address the Strait of Hormuz issue.