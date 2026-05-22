Peace is the greatest result, Pashinyan says

Nikol Pashinyan called preserving the terms of the peace treaty the only way to ensure lasting peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Ahead of the elections, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan emphasized the need for Armenia to strictly adhere to the current peace treaty with Azerbaijan and reject any attempts to revise it.

"The most difficult and greatest result is peace. And the most important question of these elections is: will the people become masters of this peace, or will the people not become masters of it?"

— Nikol Pashinyan said.

The Prime Minister added that the Washington agreements of August 8, 2025, were made possible primarily by the final agreement on the treaty text in March. It was the full completion of the negotiations that made peace possible.