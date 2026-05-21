Iran reports progress in talks with US

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has held phone talks with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein to discuss bilateral issues and the latest regional and international developments, including the Pakistan-mediated talks with the U.S.

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry’s media office announced that Araghchi briefed Hussein on the latest advances in the latest round of talks and the details of a new negotiating document.

"During the call, Araghchi discussed the latest developments regarding ongoing negotiations between Tehran and Washington, noting progress made in the previous round, particularly concerning a new negotiating document," the statement reads.

Both ministers expressed appreciation for the good offices and roles played by Pakistan and Qatar in facilitating the mediation process.