Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran reports progress in talks with US

Iran reports progress in talks with US
© Photo: IRNA

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has held phone talks with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein to discuss bilateral issues and the latest regional and international developments, including the Pakistan-mediated talks with the U.S.

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry’s media office announced that Araghchi briefed Hussein on the latest advances in the latest round of talks and the details of a new negotiating document.

"During the call, Araghchi discussed the latest developments regarding ongoing negotiations between Tehran and Washington, noting progress made in the previous round, particularly concerning a new negotiating document," the statement reads.

Both ministers expressed appreciation for the good offices and roles played by Pakistan and Qatar in facilitating the mediation process.

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