US preparing for further strikes on Iran

The U.S. administration, specifically the Pentagon and intelligence community officials, are preparing for a fresh round of military strikes against Iran within the next three days, CBS reported, citing sources.

"Some members of the U.S. military and intelligence community canceled their plans for the Memorial Day weekend in anticipation of possible strikes," several sources said.

"Defense and intelligence officials began updating recall rosters for U.S. installations overseas as tranches of troops stationed in the Middle East rotate out of theater, part of an effort to reduce the American military footprint in the region amid concern about possible Iranian retaliation," CBS said.

No final decision on strikes had been reached as of Friday afternoon, the TV channel added.

Axios reported earlier that U.S. President Donald Trump is leaning toward further strikes against Iran due to frustration with the progress of negotiations.

The American leader held a meeting on Friday morning with the participation of Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, and other members of the administration, during which he was briefed on the status of the negotiations and the different scenarios if talks collapse, according to sources.

A source close to Trump and a second source with knowledge of the situation told Axios that Trump had grown increasingly frustrated about the negotiations with Iran over the past several days.