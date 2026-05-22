Vestnik Kavkaza

Tehran, Washington announce progress in negotiations

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© Photo: Andrei Murin/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran and the United States announced progress in negotiations on the situation in the Middle East. The parties are close to concluding a memorandum.

The United States and Iran are close to finalizing a 14-point memorandum of understanding, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei informed.

"Our goal was to develop a 14-point memorandum of understanding, covering the most important issues necessary to end the war and those of fundamental importance to us. We are currently finalizing this memorandum of understanding,”

– Esmail Baghaei said.

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