Georgian Airways launches regular flights between Tbilisi and Batumi

Georgian Airways will start operating scheduled flights between Tbilisi and Batumi on June 25, TAV Georgia's press service announced.

Flights will run four times weekly on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, using Boeing 737 aircraft. The flight time is 45 minutes.

Departure from Tbilisi International Airport is set for 9:00 AM local time, with the return from Batumi at 7:30 PM.

Batumi is a major Georgian resort on the Black Sea coast. Passenger traffic on this route traditionally surges during the summer tourist season.