Vestnik Kavkaza

Georgian PM tells EU to focus on its own problems

Georgian PM tells EU to focus on its own problems
© Photo: Varvara Klimenko/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has responded to European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos's recent remarks that EU candidate countries should steer clear of the MAGA political movement associated with U.S. President Donald Trump.

According to Kobakhidze, such a statement is strange, Interpress reports.

"Europe already has a vast number of problems. At a time like this, for a European Commissioner to seek a pretext for conflict with the U.S. is – to put it mildly –strange",

Irakli Kobakhidze said.

Kobakhidze added that European politicians and bureaucrats should focus on solving Europe's problems instead.

 

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