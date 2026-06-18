Georgian Prime Minister arrives in Tajikistan

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has commenced an official visit to Tajikistan, Georgian media reported on June 19.

During the trip, Kobakhidze is set to hold talks with Tajikistan's leadership, including President Emomali Rahmon, Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda, and Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Supreme Assembly Faizali Idizoda.

Joint press statements are planned following the meetings.

Along with the Prime Minister are Georgia's Foreign, Economy, Agriculture, Education, and Culture ministers, along with the head of the government administration.