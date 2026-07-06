Georgia's population nears 4mln - census results

Georgia's population has grown by 5.8% over the past decade, approaching 4 million, according to the final results of the 2024 census released by the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Sakstat).

The country's current population stands at 3,929,581. However, its distribution has shifted markedly since the previous census in 2014, with urban areas gaining residents while rural communities have contracted.

The data reflects a growing trend of young people relocating to major cities for work: urban centers have seen their populations swell by 15.7%, whereas rural municipalities have lost 7.4% of their inhabitants over the same period.

The census also revealed a notable gender imbalance, with women accounting for 52.1% of the population, compared to 47.9% for men.

In terms of age composition, working-age citizens - those between 14 and 65 - make up 62.8% of the total population. Children account for 19.6%, while pension-age residents constitute the remaining 17.6%, according to Sakstat.