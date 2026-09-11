Global South states need greater representation on UN Security Council - Putin

The countries of the Global South need greater representation on the UN Security Council, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, addressing the BRICS summit in India.

"Despite attempts by some countries to replace it with an order based on rules drawn up by unknown actors, we see a need to continue working together with like-minded BRICS members to improve the quality of the United Nations’ activities," Vladimir Putin said.

He noted that the UN Charter remains the key source of international law. According to the Russian leader, "the entire system of international relations is malfunctioning".

"The effectiveness of a number of multilateral structures and institutions is declining. That said, Russia places particular importance on preserving and strengthening the central role of the UN in international affairs," Vladimir Putin said.

The head of state noted that the intellectual and technological potential concentrated within the BRICS nations is a significant advantage for the group.

"Our countries possess immense intellectual and technological potential; that, in my view, is a significant advantage we hold," Vladimir Putin said.

He stressed that the formation of a multipolar world is proceeding with difficulties and facing resistance from those who divide the world into a "blooming garden" and a "wild jungle".