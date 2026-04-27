Group of IDPs in Khojavend receive new apartments

In the Azerbaijani city of Khojavend, returning former IDPs were presented with apartment keys.

As part of Azerbaijan's "Great Return" program, another group of IDPs arrived in Khojavend on April 28. During a solemn ceremony, they were presented with apartment keys.

The ceremony marking the distribution of housing to the former IDPs was held with the participation of delegates from the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons of Azerbaijan. They were also joined by staff from the Presidential Special Representative's office overseeing the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts.