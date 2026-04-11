Group of pilgrims shot in Afghanistan - report

A shooting that occurred Friday afternoon in Herat Province in northwestern Afghanistan had resulted in seven deaths and 13 injuries, spokesperson for the Afghan Ministry of Interior Affairs Abdul Mateen Qani said.

Qani said that several unidentified gunmen arrived on motorcycles at a picnic site near Qabrezona Kili village in Injil district of Herat Province, where a Shiite Muslim shrine is located, and opened fire on civilians gathered there. The civilians usually assemble at the site on Fridays, a weekly day of rest.

He added that preliminary information indicates seven people were killed and 13 wounded in the attack, with some of the injured reported to be in critical condition.