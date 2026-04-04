Gulf countries interested in Middle Corridor - ADY

The integration of the Persian Gulf region with the Middle Corridor may become one of the defining trade routes of the future, according to Azerbaijan Railways (ADY), Deputy Head of the Marketing Department at ADY Ziya Mammadov said.

"In this context, the growing interest of Persian Gulf countries in accessing Eurasian markets through new corridors is becoming increasingly evident," Ziya Mammadov said.

According to the information, countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar are actively seeking more resilient and flexible logistics solutions to strengthen their position in global trade.

"As a significant share of global trade routes depends on the Strait of Hormuz, any disruption or instability in this chokepoint directly affects supply chains," Ziya Mammadov said.

According to him, potential blockages can lead to prolonged and unpredictable delays, increasing operational costs and reducing reliability for both logistics providers and cargo owners.

"Against this backdrop, the Middle Corridor via Azerbaijan is evolving from an alternative option into a strategic necessity. It connects the Gulf region with the Caucasus, Europe, and Central Asia, offering a flexible multimodal transport solution while diversifying geopolitical and logistical risks," Ziya Mammadov said.

The integration between the Gulf region and the Middle Corridor is therefore not merely an alternative route, but a transformation of Eurasia’s economic geography. It enables stronger interregional trade linkages and supports the development of more balanced and resilient supply chains.

"If effectively developed, Azerbaijan has the potential to evolve from a transit country into a major global logistics hub. This would significantly enhance its geoeconomic importance and create new opportunities for long-term regional cooperation," Ziya Mammadov said.

The Middle Corridor is a transport trade route passing through several countries in the region and connecting Asia with Europe. The route begins in China and passes through Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then crosses the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe.