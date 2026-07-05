Hamas government dissolved in Gaza

The Hamas-controlled government in the Gaza Strip has announced it is stepping down.

The press service of the Palestinian movement issued a written statement confirming the move.

The statement said governance in the territory would now be transferred to a newly formed national committee for governing Gaza.

"The head of the government's emergency committee, Mohammed al-Farra, has decided to submit his official resignation from his position and to announce the dissolution of the Government Emergency Committee",

the Hamas press service said.

The national committee was established by the so-called "Board of Peace".

The Board was created under a Gaza resolution plan proposed by US President Donald Trump.