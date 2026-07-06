Hamas offers to hand over authority in Gaza to US-backed administration

Hamas has announced its intention to hand over governing authority in Gaza after two decades in power, and has invited a US-backed interim administration to take over the running of the Palestinian territory.

While announcing that it was ready to hand over security as part of a transition, the Hamas statement made no promise to disarm unilaterally as Israel and the U.S. have demanded.

The interim administration to which Hamas has offered to transfer governance, known as the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), has been blocked from entering Gaza by Israel since its creation in January as part of a U.S.-brokered ceasefire, adding further doubt to the timing of any future handover.

The NCAG chair, Ali Shaath, said that the committee was “fully prepared to assume its national responsibilities as soon as the necessary resources and capabilities are available”.