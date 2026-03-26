Hikmet Hajiyev and Akif Kılıç discuss Organization of Turkic States in Budapest

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, met in Budapest with Akif Çağatay Kılıç, Chief Advisor to the President of Türkiye.

Hajiyev announced the meeting on his social media account.

"Had a productive meeting in Budapest with Akif Çağatay Kılıç, Chief Advisor to the President of Türkiye. We discussed on the basis of brotherhood and strategic alliance between Azerbaijan-Türkiye further strengthening cooperation within the Organization of Turkic States, as well as broader regional security and connectivity issues. In the face of ongoing global challenges, enhancing further unity and solidarity across the Turkic world remains essential",

Hajiyev wrote.

He added that strengthening unity and solidarity within the Turkic world is particularly important in light of current global challenges.