Houthis declare Saudi airports and airspace strike targets

Yemen's Houthis have again urged airlines to cancel flights to Saudi Arabia, declaring the country's airports targets, military spokesman Yahya Saree said.

"The Yemeni Armed Forces again warn all airlines, specialists, employees and tourists about the inadmissibility of using Saudi Arabian airports and airspace, as they are targets for strikes and a theater of military operations for our forces, with the exception of the airports of Mecca and Medina",

Saree said.

Saree said the warnings should be taken seriously, saying Saudi Arabia would be held accountable for any consequences of failed missile and drone interceptions.

According to Saree, the movement would stick to the principle of "airport by airport, blockade by blockade and escalation by escalation" until its goals are met.

The day before, a rocket attack on Riyadh's international airport killed 12 people and injured over 300. The Saudi‑led Arab coalition promised a harsh response.

"The cowardly terrorist attack... is a war crime according to the Customary International Humanitarian Law. It is a heinous act that contradicts all principles, values, and ethics. Therefore, the Joint Forces Command of the Coalition will respond decisively to this terrorist attack in accordance with the Customary International Humanitarian Law",

the spokesman Turki al‑Maliki said.