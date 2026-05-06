Vestnik Kavkaza

Hundreds of residents to return to Aghdam and Khojavand

Hundreds of residents to return to Aghdam and Khojavand
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Another group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) departed for the Khojavend region on the morning of May 8 as part of Azerbaijan's "Great Return" program in line with the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev.

The IDPs had been living in temporary accommodations - including dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings - across various regions of the country.

A total of 41 families (156 people) are returning to Aghdam, while 57 families (206 people) are heading to Khojavend.

The program is being implemented in Azerbaijani territories that have been liberated from occupation.

360 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.