Hundreds of residents to return to Aghdam and Khojavand

Another group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) departed for the Khojavend region on the morning of May 8 as part of Azerbaijan's "Great Return" program in line with the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev.

The IDPs had been living in temporary accommodations - including dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings - across various regions of the country.

A total of 41 families (156 people) are returning to Aghdam, while 57 families (206 people) are heading to Khojavend.

The program is being implemented in Azerbaijani territories that have been liberated from occupation.