IAEA demands Iran report enriched uranium stocks

The U.N. nuclear ​watchdog's Board of Governors passed a U.S.-backed resolution, telling Iran to declare its remaining enriched uranium ‌stocks and let inspectors verify them, which could complicate Washington's talks with Tehran.

Israeli and U.S. attacks last June destroyed or badly damaged Iranian uranium-enrichment ​plants but much of the enriched uranium they produced, including material close to weapons grade, is thought to have ​survived.

Iran still has not informed the International Atomic Energy Agency of the fate ⁠of that material, or let IAEA inspectors return to the bombed sites to check.

The U.S. led the push for the resolution, ​but Iran has called it "whitewashing military aggression," since inspectors had access before the strikes.

The resolution text submitted by the U.S., Britain, France and Germany ​was passed with 21 votes in favour, three against and 10 abstentions.

The resolution said Iran should "provide the Agency with complete information on nuclear material inventories" and grant the IAEA the ​access it needs to verify ​that "without delay."

The move came within hours of the U.S. and Iran trading military strikes after U.S. President Donald Trump said Iran had downed a U.S. Apache helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz.