IOC lifts sanctions against Russian athletes

The IOC Executive Board decided to lift restrictions on Russian athletes participating in international competitions. Furthermore, the IOC temporarily reinstated the ROC's membership.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) lifted sanctions against Russian athletes that had previously banned them from participating in international competitions, a statement published by the IOC on July 7 reads.

Furthermore, the IOC decided to temporarily reinstate the Russian Olympic Committee.

"The IOC Executive Board has temporarily lifted the suspension of the ROC's activities, which had been in effect since October 12, 2023,”

– IOC.