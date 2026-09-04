IRGC announces new attacks on US warships

A new escalation between Iran and the United States could soon reach a more dangerous level, as US forces have begun attacking Iranian tankers while the IRGC has been striking US warships.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), responding to US Central Command’s announcement that three Iranian tankers had been hit, vowed to expand its attacks on the US naval forces deployed in the Gulf of Oman and the Persian Gulf.

IRGC representatives said Iran would step up attacks on US warships if the United States continues to blockade Iranian ports and vessels at sea.

Tehran also reported attacks on foreign vessels that failed to comply with the IRGC’s rules for transiting the Strait of Hormuz. One vessel was attacked by Iranian missiles and drones near the port of Jask in the Gulf of Oman, while another came under attack near Qeshm Island.