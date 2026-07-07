IRGC announces strikes on US military facilities in Persian Gulf

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of the Iranian Armed Forces) have carried out strikes on 85 U.S. military facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait in response to U.S. attacks on Iranian territory, the Fars agency reported.

"As an initial response to this aggression, the naval and aerospace forces of the IRGC, in a joint operation [using] missiles and drones, struck 85 important U.S. military facilities at Salman Port, the 5th Fleet area [of the U.S. Navy] in Bahrain, and Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait," the IRGC said.

Earlier, the CENTCOM said U.S. forces had launched a series of major strikes on Iran in response to what it described as Iranian attacks on three vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.