IRGC detains over 80 people involved in unrest in southwestern Iran

According to a statement released by the IRGC's local branch, the IRGC's intelligence agency has detained suspects in the unrest that took place in the Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari provinces in southwestern Iran.

"Eighty-five people involved in the destruction of state property during the recent unrest in the Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari provinces have been detained",

Iran's IRGC reported.

The statement clarified that suspects had been identified with assistance from local residents during the security operation.

The arrests relate to large-scale protests that began in late December last year, initially triggered by the devaluation of the national currency. The demonstrations escalated into widespread unrest before authorities regained full control approximately two weeks later.