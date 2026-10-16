Vestnik Kavkaza

IRGC strikes tanker carrying 2 mln barrels of oil

Конфликт в Ормузском проливе
© Photo: Vera Romashkina/ Vestnik Kavkaza

A tanker carrying over 2 mln barrels of oil caught fire after hitting a naval mine, the press office of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) informs.

The press service for the IRGC Navy reported that a tanker transporting over 2 mln barrels of oil had struck a naval mine.

The vessel reportedly hit a naval mine, causing a large fire.

"This morning, a second violating supertanker struck a sea mine and caught fire,”

- IRGC press office reported. 

According to an official statement, the tanker had switched off positioning systems and radar equipment in order to navigate along an unauthorized route.

The name of the vessel and the flag under which it was sailing through the Strait of Hormuz were not specified.

825 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.