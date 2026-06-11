Ilham Aliyev congratulated Vladimir Putin on Russia Day 2026

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of Russia Day.

"Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I sincerely congratulate you and, through you, all the people of Russia on the national holiday – Russia Day",

Ilham Aliyev said.

The Azerbaijani leader noted that relations between Baku and Moscow are built on centuries-old traditions of friendship, good-neighbourliness, and mutual respect.

"I note with satisfaction the active development of bilateral economic and trade cooperation, as well as the expansion of interregional and cultural-humanitarian ties",

Ilham Aliyev said.

He expressed confidence that joint efforts would continue strengthening Azerbaijani-Russian relations and multifaceted bilateral cooperation within the framework of strategic partnership and alliance for the benefit of both friendly nations.

Aliyev also wished Putin good health and success, and prosperity and well-being to the people of Russia.