Ilham Aliyev opens House of Sadigjan historical and architectural monument in Shusha

During his visit to Shusha and the Shusha district, the Azerbaijani leader attended the opening ceremony of the house-museum of the famous tar player Sadigjan, toured several other sites in the city, and met with residents who had returned to the Shusha village of Kichik Galaderesi.

Today, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited the liberated territories of the Azerbaijan Republic. After participating in the foundation laying ceremony for the largest infrastructure project in Eastern Zangezur, the Khakarichay reservoir, he arrived in Shusha, where he attended the opening of the restored House of Sadigjan historical and architectural monument.

Aydin Kerimov, the President's special representative in the Shusha district, briefed Ilham Aliyev on the restoration work of the House of Sadigjan, which had fallen into disrepair during the years of Armenian occupation. The famous Azerbaijani tar player and composer Mirza Sadig, also known as Sadigjan, lived in this house.