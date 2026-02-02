Ilham Aliyev paying working visit to UAE

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is paying a working visit to the United Arab Emirates.

Yesterday, he held a meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi.

During the conversation, they emphasized that Azerbaijan-UAE bilateral relations are based on a strategic partnership. The parties hailed the development of cooperation between the two countries in all areas, including political, economic, energy, cultural, humanitarian, and other fields. The leaders highlighted the importance of reciprocal visits and meetings between the two presidents expanding relations.

The meeting touched on the significance of the “Peace Shield - 2026” joint operational-tactical exercise in Abu Dhabi between the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates. They expressed confidence that such exercises contribute to the development of operational military interoperability between the two countries' armed forces, and underscored the importance of continuing them in the future.

The heads of state exchanged views on the prospects of relations and future contacts.

In the presence of the two presidents, a document was signed concerning the sale of a portion of the non-controlling stake held by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy in Southern Gas Corridor CJSC to XRG, the international investment arm of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).

Within the framework of the visit, a Letter of Intent on defense cooperation was also signed between the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan and the UAE Ministry of Defense.

On February 3, Ilham Aliyev held a meeting with Mohamed Abdelsalam, Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders, in Abu Dhabi.

Mohamed Abdelsalam fondly recalled his visits to Azerbaijan and meetings with the Azerbaijani President. He once again congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on receiving the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity.

Expressing his gratitude for the congratulations and the high award, President Aliyev praised the efforts of the Zayed Foundation, especially the essential role it plays in promoting the humanitarian legacy and human values of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founder of the United Arab Emirates, across the globe.

Ilham Aliyev’s receipt of this award was also assessed as a reflection of the high regard expressed by Pope Leo XIV and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayeb, for the President’s efforts toward establishing peace.