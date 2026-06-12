Iran-US agreement to weaken Netanyahu's position

Axios: Signing a treaty between Iran and the United States could become a problem for Benjamin Netanyahu, as Israeli plans will not be realized. This will give the opposition a tool to put pressure on the prime minister.

A deal between Iran and the United States will be a blow to the political ambitions of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Axios reports, citing Israeli sources.

“Benjamin Netanyahu probably understood that the deal was about to happen and that he could not stop it,”

– Axios.

According to Axios, the conclusion of the deal could become a trump card for the Israeli opposition, which will accuse Netanyahu of lacking independence on the Iranian issue and coming to terms with Washington. Concluding a deal, which would effectively mean the failure of Israeli plans, would be a blow to Netanyahu’s domestic political positions.