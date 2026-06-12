Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran-US memorandum may be signed in coming days - Tehran

Iran-US memorandum may be signed in coming days - Tehran
© Photo: Website of President of the Russian Federation

Tehran and Washington may sign a memorandum on ending the conflict in the coming days in digital form, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

According to the diplomat, as soon as the final stages of talks are completed, an agreement will be signed, and an announcement will be made. At the initial stage, the signing will take place remotely, in digital form, he noted.

"It may happen in the coming days," Abbas Araghchi said.

Earlier, Araghchi said that Tehran and Washington were closer than ever to signing a memorandum to end the conflict.

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