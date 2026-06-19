Iran, US to meet in Switzerland for two days

An Iranian delegation is traveling to Switzerland to convince the US of the need to compel Israel to cease hostilities in Lebanon. US Vice President JD Vance is ready to fly to Geneva as soon as diplomatic protocol is observed.

Today, Tehran and Washington announced plans to hold bilateral talks in Switzerland to implement the memorandum of understanding signed Thursday by Presidents Donald Trump and Masoud Pezeshkian. Both sides expect the negotiating round to take place on Sunday or Monday, June 21-22.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry explained that the agenda for the Swiss meeting has been amended: while the official signing of the memorandum of understanding was previously scheduled to take place in Geneva, now that the memorandum was signed online, it is important for Tehran to discuss the implementation of the document's provisions with US authorities.