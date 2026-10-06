Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran and Oman agree on safe transit routes in Strait of Hormuz

Iran and Oman agree on safe transit routes in Strait of Hormuz
© Photo: Vera Romashkina/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran and Oman have agreed on safe transit routes in the Strait of Hormuz and will soon present the plan to the international community, IRNA reported, citing Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei.

"The consultation process between Iran and Oman is progressing well. Iran and Oman have reached an agreement on the geographical coordinates of safe transit routes in the Strait of Hormuz",

Baghaei said.

According to Baghaei, the countries have determined the procedure for contacting the relevant international authority and will present the agreed transit plan in the near future.

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