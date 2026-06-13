Iran and US reach deal - Hormuz to be opened

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that a ceasefire deal with Iran has been agreed to and that toll-free shipping through the Strait of Hormuz will now begin.

In a statement posted to social media, Trump declared that the deal with Iran "is now complete."

"Congratulations to all! I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the U.S. Naval blockade. Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!" Trump said.

The two sides are expected to meet for a signing ceremony on Friday, June 19, in Switzerland, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Sunday.

Details of the agreement have not been released but it includes the end of military operations in Lebanon, according to Sharif.

The agreement, later confirmed by Iran’s deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi on Sunday, will immediately end hostilities between Iran and the U.S.

"With the agreement now in place, mediators will facilitate a series of meetings this week. These pre-implementation discussions will lay the foundation for the technical talks and the official signing ceremony," Shehbaz Sharif said.

Sharif thanked the leadership of Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Qatar for their "immense contribution" in the talks.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said the text of the memorandum of understanding between the U.S. and Iran has been finalized and confirmed it is scheduled to be signed Friday in Switzerland, Iranian state media reported Sunday.

Gharibabadi said the full text of the agreement would be made public after it is signed. According to him, the agreement "does not signify trust in the enemy and was drafted in an atmosphere of continued distrust."