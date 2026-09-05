Iran closes Strait of Hormuz to shipping

Iran would establish a "prohibited zone" near the Strait of Hormuz in coming days, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei said.

According to him, Iran will announce a new restricted zone in the Gulf in ​the coming days, along with maps of a new shipping corridor through the Strait of Hormuz.

The ‌new restricted zone will begin from where the U.S. blockade of Iran begins and extend into areas of the Gulf, Rezaei said, adding that any ship entering the new zone would be added to a sanctions list.

In addition, maps detailing passage routes for the Strait of Hormuz, a vital energy conduit largely closed to tanker traffic, would also be approved soon, he said.

"The maps of a ​new international corridor which lies in Iranian and Omani waters and in which Iran will have management have been agreed and should be signed in the coming days," Rezaei said.

He also claimed that Iran had successfully tested a new anti-ship missile above a US Navy vessel 48 hours earlier.