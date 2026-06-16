Iran deal includes 300 billion dollars fund - report

A $300 billion private ​fund designed to trigger investment into Iran is outlined in the U.S.-Iran framework agreement and more than half that sum has already been committed, Reuters reported.

The fund is designed to give both sides an economic incentive to conclude a final deal to end the war, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the plan has not yet been announced as Washington and Tehran prepare to sign on Friday.

The fund will not be created or become operational until ​a final and satisfactory deal is concluded. The ​memorandum of understanding, once signed, is intended ⁠to structure the process over the next 60 days, the source said.

U.S. and Iranian officials said on Sunday they had agreed on a framework to ​end their war, which began when U.S. and Israeli forces attacked Iran on February 28, halt the U.S. blockade of Iran and reopen ⁠the Strait of Hormuz.