Iran denies Trump's claim of peace agreement's text finalizing

Iran has denied reaching any agreement with the USA on the text of a peace deal, Fars news agency reported, citing Tehran's negotiators.

The US President's statement comes amid the most significant escalation between the parties, the source noted, adding that Trump's claim lacks factual basis and is an attempt to project that Iran has surrendered.

"Trump intended to convince everyone that Iran had capitulated",

the source said.

Earlier, Trump announced that all parties to the peace process had agreed on a draft peace treaty and said the US would maintain a naval blockade of Iran until a deal is reached.