Iran denies requesting talks with US

Iran denied reports Friday that it had requested negotiations with the U.S., warning that any breach of commitments by Washington would be met with “reciprocal action," IRNA reported.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has made no request for negotiations with the US," Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said.

Referring to what he described as “repeated U.S. violations” of the framework peace deal signed last month, Baghaei said Iran's policy "remains based on the principle of 'commitment for commitment,’" and that “any breach of commitments by Washington will be met with reciprocal action by Iran.”

The diplomat said Iran, "in line with its longstanding responsible approach," had accepted a request from one of the regional mediators to visit Tehran and discuss developments.

Baghaei accused Washington of repeatedly violating the memorandum of understanding, saying recent measures targeting Iran's oil sales and the imposition of new sanctions constituted clear breaches of several of its provisions.

Earlier, Axios reported, citing a well-informed source, that Iran and the U.S. may hold another round of talks next week, despite the renewed hostilities.

"Another round of negotiations between the U.S. and Iran is expected next week, possibly in Switzerland," the report reads.

According to the news portal, a Qatari delegation arrived in Iran on Friday, in coordination with the U.S., in a bid to deescalate the situation.