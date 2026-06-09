Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran hits 70 percent of designated target in retaliatory strikes on US bases

Iran hits 70 percent of designated target in retaliatory strikes on US bases
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The Iranian armed forces hit at least 70% of designated targets in retaliatory strikes on U.S. military bases in the Middle East early on Wednesday, the Fars news agency reported, citing a source.

According to the source, Iran’s ballistic missiles struck targets at U.S. bases in Jordan, Kuwait and Bahrain.

Earlier, the United States Central Command reported a series of strikes on Iran following the downing of an Apache helicopter over the Strait of Hormuz. In response, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targeted U.S. bases in the Middle East.

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