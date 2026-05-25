Chinese leader congratulates Ilham Aliyev and people of Azerbaijan on Independence Day

President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the Independence Day of Azerbaijan.

The Chinese leader noted that China and Azerbaijan are comprehensive strategic partners.

"Under our joint planning and leadership, China-Azerbaijan relations have reached a new level, and cooperation across various fields has yielded significant results. I attach great importance to the development of China-Azerbaijan relations and stand ready to make joint efforts with you to maintain high-level momentum in our bilateral relations for the benefit of the peoples of both countries," Xi Jinping said.

Azerbaijan celebrates Independence Day on May 28 to commemorate the founding of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR) in 1918. This historic event marked the creation of the first democratic republic in the region.