Iran orders restarting nuclear talks with US

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has ordered the start of nuclear talks with the United States, local media said.

"President Pezeshkian has ordered the opening of talks with the United States" on Iran's nuclear programme, the Fars news agency reported, citing an unnamed government source.

Earlier, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said that Tehran was working on a method and framework for negotiations that would be ready in the coming days, with messages between the two sides relayed through regional players.

A meeting is likely to take place in Turkey on Friday, following interventions by Egypt, Qatar, Turkey and Oman, an Arab official said.

Axios cited two unnamed sources as saying Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was expected to meet with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff in Istanbul to discuss a possible deal on the nuclear issue.