Iran outlines conditions for participation at FIFA World Cup

The Iranian national football team may still participate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup if the safety of the team is ensured, Iranian Sports Minister Ahmad Donyamali said.

"If the safety of the national team’s players in the United States is ensured, we will travel to the World Cup," Donyamali said.

He noted that the decision on participation will be made by the government and the Supreme National Security Council of Iran.

On March 13, it was reported that Iran was in talks on relocating the team's matches at the 2026 World Cup from the U.S. to Mexico and relevant negotiations were underway with Mexico.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the U.S. between June 11 and July 19. The Iranian football team qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and following the Draw was placed in Group G alongside Belgium, Egypt and New Zealand. Iran was scheduled to play all of its three group stage matches in the U.S.